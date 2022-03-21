Grandfather Anil Kapoor pens message for expectant parents Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja: ‘Most exciting role of my life’

Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are set to become parents. She shared a set of photos in which she flaunted her baby bump. As soon as she revealed the news to her fans, her family members also expressed their joy on their respective social media handles. Celebrating the news of becoming a grandfather, Anil Kapoor said he is preparing for the “most exciting” role of his life. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” his tweet read.

Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor reshared Sonam Kapoor‘s photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best ❤️ Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!”

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Rhea Kapoor introduced herself as “masi” (aunt) to her Instagram followers. Expressing her excitement, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Oh my god WHAT!”, while Anshula Kapoor said her “heart is bursting with so much joy.”

Apart from family members, Sonam received heart-warming wishes from her colleagues. Vicky Kaushal congratulated Sonam and Anand, while Kareena Kapoor Khan said she “can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza commented, “such a wonderful news,” while producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “my Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats.”

Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others also expressed their joy in the comments section of Sonam’s post.

Anushka Sharma’s post for Sonam Kapoor. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma’s post for Sonam Kapoor. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Sonam and Anand shared adorable photos with a caption that read, “Four hands to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts that will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018. The actor is currently in Delhi. On the work front, she has Blind in the pipeline. The film was shot during the pandemic.