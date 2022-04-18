Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is gorgeous in latest photoshoot, shows off baby bump

Sonam Kapoor is setting new goals for pregnancy fashion. Sonam took to Instagram to share a set of new photos where she looked no less than a diva in the all-black look. She also showed off her baby bump.

Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, “Kaftan life with my 👼 #everydayphenomenal💫 🧿 @rheakapoor.” The pictures are getting love from her peers and fans. While Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor reacted with a series of red heart emojis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted in comments, “Sigh❤️.”

See new photos of Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja shared the news of pregnancy on March 21. Ever since then, the actor has been sharing her photos, embracing the new phase of her life in style. Recently, Sonam shared some photos as she posed with her husband Anand. “Obsessed with you @anandahuja 🧿 #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

See more photos of mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam recently revealed that she and her husband Anand Ahuja had decided that they would enjoy the first two years of their marriage before trying to conceive.

“It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It’s a huge blessing,” shared Sonam in her interview with Vogue.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018.