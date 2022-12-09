Sonam Kapoor posts adorable picture of son with brother Harshvarrdhan: ‘You’re the best mama’

While Sonam Kapoor is yet to reveal her son Vayu’s face, she often puts up his pictures with the face concealed. In the latest picture, Vayu is enjoying some time with his uncle and Sonam’s younger brother, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

As young Vayu enjoys getting pampered in his uncle’s lap, Harshvarrdhan looks happy playing with the youngest member of his family. Sonam captioned the image as, “@harshvarrdhankapoor vayu loves you you’re the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove.”

Check out Sonam’s post –

Harshvarrdhan also posted the same picture in his Instagram stories and wrote, “Vayu Kapoor with mama.” Sonam’s post got a lot of love from her fans and followers. A follower commented on the post, “Now that’s an AWWWW moment”. Another follower mentioned Harshvarrdhan’s love for sneakers and wrote, “He’s gonna have the best sneaker game when he’ll grow up”.

Earlier, Sonam had uploaded a video on her social media where Vayu is seen on a road trip with his parents and then spending time with his maternal grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor during a vacation. Sonam called the video ‘sweet nothings’ and was all about family time.

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu on August 20. The couple announced their son’s name a month later through a social media post. In an elaborate post, with the first picture of Sonam with Anand and Vayu, the actor wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sonam had shared that the journey of being a mother was a very enriching experience for her and she is ready for every challenge that comes her way.

“While being tough, the journey of becoming a mother is an enriching experience in itself. I am being pampered by all my family members and friends, making this phase very special. I am most excited about becoming a new mother very soon and showering all my love and care on the baby. I am sure the new chapter in life will be very challenging but equally wonderful,” Sonam said.