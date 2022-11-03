Sonam Kapoor pens emotional post for Anand Ahuja, says he’s ‘great dad’ to baby Vayu: ‘Thank you for putting my needs above yours’

Months after welcoming her first son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor penned an emotional note for him, expressing her gratitude at how he prioritises her health over everything else. Sonam shared photos from their morning walk together in Altausee, Austria, and in the first photo, she gives Anand a kiss.

Sonam wrote, “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you.” She added the new hashtag #Vayusparents. Anand Ahuja commented on the post with, “So sweet my (bunny emoji), and nice new emoji. My forever girlfriend.” Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for over several years.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022. They had revealed the baby’s name in an emotional post that read, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

While the couple have not shown the baby’s face, Sonam has shared photos of Vayu’s nursery, including a picture of her breast-feeding him, while getting ready for Karva Chauth celebrations.