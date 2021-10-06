Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt note on brother-in-law Karan Boolani’s birthday: ‘Thanks for getting us out of trouble’

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, took to social media to wish her friend and brother-in-law, Karan Boolani on his birthday. The actor posted a series of family pictures along with a heartfelt note.

The pictures shared by Sonam features Karan with her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. Along with the photos, the Raanjhanaa actor thanked Karan for taking care of her and Rhea and getting them out of trouble in difficult times.

She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

To celebrate Karan’s birthday, Rhea has flown with him to Rajasthan. He has shared a sneak peek into his vacation on social media. In one of the photos, Rhea is seen enjoying her time in the swimming pool at a luxurious resort.

Karan Boolani shared a photo of Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. Karan Boolani shared a photo of Rhea Kapoor on Instagram.

Karan Boolani shared the photo on his Instagram. Karan Boolani shared the photo on his Instagram.

More photos of Rhea and Karan | Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Maldives honeymoon is all about unwinding, see photos

Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend Karan on August 14 this year, at the Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.