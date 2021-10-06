scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt note on brother-in-law Karan Boolani’s birthday: ‘Thanks for getting us out of trouble’

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of family pictures as she wished brother-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday. Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan on August 14 this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 10:08:56 am
sonam kapoor family photosSonam Kapoor shared a family portrait as she wished Karan Boolani on his birthday. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, took to social media to wish her friend and brother-in-law, Karan Boolani on his birthday. The actor posted a series of family pictures along with a heartfelt note.

The pictures shared by Sonam features Karan with her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. Along with the photos, the Raanjhanaa actor thanked Karan for taking care of her and Rhea and getting them out of trouble in difficult times.

She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!”

Also read |Sonam Kapoor dresses in dhoti-kurta, dad Anil Kapoor says ‘phenomenal’. See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

To celebrate Karan’s birthday, Rhea has flown with him to Rajasthan. He has shared a sneak peek into his vacation on social media. In one of the photos, Rhea is seen enjoying her time in the swimming pool at a luxurious resort.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
rhea kapoor vacation Karan Boolani shared a photo of Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. karan boolani birthday vacation Karan Boolani shared the photo on his Instagram.
More photos of Rhea and Karan |Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Maldives honeymoon is all about unwinding, see photos

Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend Karan on August 14 this year, at the Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma varun dhawan shilpa shetty
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement
X