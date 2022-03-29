‘Comedians are in danger everywhere’: Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal react to Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco Oscar ‘slapgate’

As the debate continues on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face at Monday’s Oscars ceremony, Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal have also shared their take on the incident. At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith left the world shocked after he stormed up to the stage and hit presenter Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about his wife Jada Smith’s alopecia.

Sonam Kapoor re-shared an Instagram post, that explained what alopecia is, and how Jada Smith has been vocal about her struggle. The post read, “In a world where women’s beauty is often tied to hair, it makes her situation especially delicate. Chris Rock or any comedian should not make someone’s looks their punchline, be it hair, weight, height etc. When comedians make jokes by belittling or offending someone, it is called punching down.”

However the post did not condone Will Smith’s violence, and continued, “Is physical assault the appropriate response? Also no. No matter how wrong or offensive a person is, assaulting them is a crime. This is the core problem with toxic masculinity.” The post continued that toxic masculinity painted men as ‘protectors’ through violence. It also added that Smith could’ve responded differently, with verbal defense or correcting the comedian in private.

Actor Paresh Rawal took to social media and wrote, “Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!!”

Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor had shared a cryptic Instagram story of the moment, saying, “And they say women are too emotional…”

Meanwhile, Will Smith released a statement where he apologised to Chris Rock for his behaviour. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith in a statement issued by his publicist and posted on Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”