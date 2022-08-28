Sonam Kapoor on the art created to announce arrival of her baby boy: ‘Union between sky father, earth mother…’

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child with Anand Ahuja on August 20. The couple got a beautiful painting created for the special occasion. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to give a laydown of the art piece and what it means to the family.

Sharing that she and Anand wanted artist Rithika Merchant to create a special piece for the ‘momentous occasion’ in their life, the actor mentioned that they couldn’t be more ecstatic with the end result. The Khoobsurat actor went on to share how the eagle and the deer represent the new father and mother, respectively.

“In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively. Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor further shared the history behind the thought of the artwork and penned details on the deer that portrayed her in the painting. She wrote, “Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the ‘life-giving mother’, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun.”

Her social media followers seemed quite impressed by her gesture and lauded the thought behind the artwork. “How thoughtful of a couple you are at welcoming your baby…,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Wow! So Beautiful ! Waheguru Ji bless the baby…” A lot of people also congratulated the new parents and passed on their good wishes for the little one.

Earlier, the artist too had shared pictures of the art piece with the caption, “Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion, Rithika Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented in this work tiltled Nova by the Eagle and the Deer respectively. Congratulations to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja on their new arrival!” Sonam Kapoor had replied to the post writing, “I love this so much I can’t tell you. It represents all my emotions.”

On Friday, when Sonam Kapoor was discharged from the hospital, husband Anand Ahuja, along with father, actor Anil Kapoor distributed sweets amongst the media waiting for the new mommy’s arrival. They also shared their joy with the police officers, who had been stationed outside Anil’s Juhu residence.

Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their son through a public statement. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

The couple got married in 2018 and have mostly been living in London ever since. Sonam, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor and made a special appearance in 2020 film AK vs AK, will next be seen in the film Blind.