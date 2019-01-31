Sonam Kapoor on sexual assault allegation against Rajkumar Hirani: I think we all should reserve judgement

Amid the promotions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, actor Sonam Kapoor weighed in on the sexual assault charges against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Hirani was earlier billed as a co-producer on the film but his name was dropped after the allegation surfaced.

Sonam spoke about the issue and said that her film is just as important as the #MeToo movement. She told PTI, “I am a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and this is a very important question. This is not the right platform because our film is as important as the movement.”

“I know Raju Hirani very well. I have known him for many years and I have huge respect for him as a filmmaker and as a man. I think we all should reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject. Because we don’t need to derail this movement,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to support the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. She was quite vocal in supporting Tanushree Dutta. Sonam also told PTI that media should do proper research before coming to a conclusion. “Media and all journalists don’t understand how important the pen is, how important your voice is and it can make or break a person’s life. So wait, do proper research and ask what is actually happening and understand what is actually happening. I promise after the film releases, I will have something to say,” she said.

Like many others who supported Rajkumar Hirani, Sonam also said, “I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani.” She added, “But till things are not clear, don’t make click-bait articles and play with somebody’s life. It will derail the movement completely.”

Sonam Kapoor remarked that there was a lot of truth in Tanushree Dutta’s story, “With Tanushree Dutta (who kicked off the #MeToo movement in India last year), there was a lot of truth in the article. There was a lot of research done. A lot of people came forward. So you understand where it is coming from.”

Sonam made it clear that while she wants to believe every woman, judgement must be reserved in Rajkumar Hirani’s case. The actor also asserted that she will talk about the issue later. “This film is important and it should not become about that. If I have to sit down and talk about it, I can talk about it at length but we need to be careful about the people we accuse and people whose side we take. You have to take a side and I don’t believe in sitting on the fence so I will take my side when I have to,” she said.

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was earlier asked about allegations against Hirani and he told indianexpress.com “This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you’re talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it.”

Rajkumar Hirani has dismissed the allegations saying, “This is a false, malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”