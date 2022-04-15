Sonam Kapoor on her ‘young colleagues’ falling prey to ‘highly sexualised’ nature of Bollywood: ‘It’s not their fault’

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spoke about the ‘highly sexualised’ nature of the internet, and how it portrays women, especially in India. Sonam said in a new interview that she can see her ‘young colleagues’ falling prey to such demands.

In an interview with Vogue India, Sonam also spoke about how ‘weird’ she finds paparazzi videos that focus on female bodies in a fetishistic manner. She said that whenever she posts a ‘sexy’ picture of herself on social media, it always gets more likes than a regular photo.

Sonam said, “There are these paparazzi videos of actresses, where they’re using these phone cameras and they’re zooming in on their butt or on their tits. Or, if they’re walking up the stairs, they’re showing their jeans. It’s a bit weird, and you can see that the views on that are way higher. Like, if I put a sexy photo of myself on Instagram, it’s got like 10 times more likes than a picture of me in a pretty dress. I promise you.’

She added, “In this world of clicks and likes… Especially in the West, where you have reality TV celebrities with their photoshopped, touched-up, plastic surgery-ed out view. That’s very highly sexualised imagery that’s trending right now. And I see a lot of my young colleagues who are catering to that audience, like clumped up lips… And it’s not their fault.”

Sonam, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, is currently in New Delhi. She spent the better part of the last year in London and has been on a bit of an acting sabbatical. She will next be seen in the thriller Blind. Her last film in a starring role was 2019’s The Zoya Factor. She did, however, make a cameo appearance in her dad Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, on Netflix.