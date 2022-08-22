Sonam Kapoor on being trolled for maternity photoshoot: ‘I have grown out of reacting to things’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. Recently, during an interview, Sonam opened up about the harsh trolling she faced after sharing snaps from her maternity photoshoot.
The actor said that she did not mind the trolling as such because she has ‘grown out of reacting to things’ she doesn’t need to give attention to.
Speaking to Vogue, Sonam said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”
View this post on Instagram
“If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks,” the actor added.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a note on social media on Saturday after the happy announcement. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand,” read the full note.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in a special appearance in Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap’s meta Bollywood flick AK vs AK. She will soon be seen in Blind, where she plays a visually challenged character. The movie was shot in Scotland during the pandemic.
