scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Sonam Kapoor on being trolled for maternity photoshoot: ‘I have grown out of reacting to things’

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed a baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja. In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about the trolling she had received post sharing her maternity photoshoot snaps.

sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. Recently, during an interview, Sonam opened up about the harsh trolling she faced after sharing snaps from her maternity photoshoot.

The actor said that she did not mind the trolling as such because she has ‘grown out of reacting to things’ she doesn’t need to give attention to.

Speaking to Vogue, Sonam said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks,” the actor added.

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a note on social media on Saturday after the happy announcement. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand,” read the full note.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in a special appearance in Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap’s meta Bollywood flick AK vs AK. She will soon be seen in Blind, where she plays a visually challenged character. The movie was shot in Scotland during the pandemic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:36:21 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor gets emotional after seeing actor’s baby, says ‘Rhea masi is not okay’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sept 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sept 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Here’s how smoking harms the heart, causes strokes

Here’s how smoking harms the heart, causes strokes

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Chiranjeevi turns 67, photos with son Ram Charan
Chiranjeevi turns 67: Son Ram Charan poses with megastar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement