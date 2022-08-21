Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who became a mother to a baby boy on Saturday, feels motherhood completely reshuffled priorities and said her child will now get precedence over everything in her life.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had announced the pregnancy early this year. On Saturday, when the couple was blessed with their first baby, they posted a note calling it a life changing moment. In an interview with Vogue India, the actor described having a child as a “selfish decision”.
“Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” Sonam was quoted.
In an earlier interview, the actor had shared how she had started focusing more on being healthy after she got pregnant. “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own.”
Sonam had also opened up about her pregnancy and said her first trimester was difficult. “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is,” she added.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, posted a joint note about becoming parents and thanked their well wishers for their constant love and support. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed,” the note read.
Sonam Kapoor’s actor-father Anil Kapoor had also shared a note on Instagram, writing that the family was delighted to announce the arrival “of the newest member of our family.” “Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,” the Jug JuggJeeyo actor had written.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in AK vs AK, alongside Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Her upcoming feature Blind has her playing a visually challenged police officer. The film was shot during the pandemic in Scotland.
