Sonam Kapoor on Mr India remake: Quite disrespectful since no one bothered to ask my father

The announcement of the remake of Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film Mr India by Ali Abbas Zafar hasn’t gone down very well with Sonam Kapoor. The iconic Bollywood film had her father Anil Kapoor headlining the cast of the movie. In a long Instagram post, Sonam called out the makers of the remake for disrespecting both, her father and director Shekhar Kapur. She also shared that Anil Kapoor had no idea about the remake of his hit film.

“A lot of people have been asking me about the Mr India remake. Honestly, my father didn’t even know that the film was being remade, we found about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded, if it is true, since no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar uncle – two people who made a major role in making the film what it was and what it is,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

Explaining why she is upset over the announcement of Mr India trilogy by Zafar, the Veere Di Wedding actor added, “It’s sad because it was a film made with heart and hard work and it is very sentimental to my father. Beyond commerce and announcements, it is a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

Last week, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar wrote on Twitter, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor echoed similar thoughts as Sonam on the matter. Sharing Sonam’s post, Rhea added, “Some things go beyond money, ambition, paperwork, semantics. Somethings are pure and need to be protected. If you respected the legacy, you would show respect and do it the right way. Let’s try not to make a project out of everything.”

A few days ago Shekhar Kapur also said he is ‘amazed’ with the announcement of Mr India 2. Replying to a tweet, he had written, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.”

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Mr India gave Indian cinema the iconic villain in Mogambo played by late actor Amrish Puri. Anil Kapoor starred in the film as a violinist Arun who sheltered a few orphan kids and fought the injustice in the society with the help of a gadget that gave him the name Mr India. The film also had Sridevi playing a news reporter. The writer duo Salim-Javed wrote the screenplay of the movie. Boney Kapoor, Anil’s older brother, produced the film.

