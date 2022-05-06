Pregnant Sonam Kapoor makes desserts in London, while sister Rhea Kapoor and friends miss her at lavish dinner party in Mumbai. See pictures

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently tried her hand at making a chocolate delicacy. On Friday, she shared a video of herself on Instagram, in which she is baking a ‘Gold Hazelnut’ in London.

In the video, Sonam is carefully making the dessert, guided by the chefs at The Berkeley. She is told by someone to brush off the extra chocolate powder from the dessert and as she does it, the woman says that she is impressed with her brush skills. That is when someone close to Sonam says, “She is good with makeup.”

Sharing the video, Sonam wrote in the caption, “During my pregnancy, I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley.” As she shared the post, her friend Aishwarya Nair Mathew commented, “Omg how amazing it this Sona.”

While Sonam spent her time making the chocolate dessert, her sister Rhea Kapoor and friends missed the Neerja actor at their lavish dinner get-together. One of her friends shared a video of the meal and wrote, “Missed you @sonamkapoor.”

Rhea also posted pictures from the dinner She captioned the photos, “Dinner at Rhea and Karan’s. Brown butter vodka bucatini with burrata, lobster with ritz crackers, white lasagna with spicy sausage and a last minute salad because health. 🙂😩” As Rhea shared the photos, Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were left impressed at the spread.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced her pregnancy in March this year. The actor is trying to stay healthy during her pregnancy but recently admitted to having faced difficulties. In an interview with Vogue, she said that people only talk about how ‘beautiful and amazing’ motherhood is, but nobody ever “tells you how difficult it is going to be.”