Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor share a sweet moment at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Monday. Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Monday.

The Cannes Film Festival 2018 has Bollywood starlets rocking the red carpet with their stylish appearances. While the regulars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor haven’t failed to impress, debutantes Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mahira Khan have come out as a revelation. The recent one to leave the onlookers stumped is the Raees actor Mahira Khan. The actor who is there at the French Riveria, as a brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand L’oreal from Pakistan, walked the red carpet on Monday. Sharing her look for the day, Mahira wrote, “Ode to the people I have loved so much.. and have inspired me since I was a little girl. Starting from my Ama to Minaal and Rooha… down to all my girls back home in Pakistan 🇵🇰💋.”

Best-known for her TV show Humsafar, Mahira not only turned heads for her outfit but also for the sweet moment she shared with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. In a photo of the two actors shared by the brand L’oreal, Sonam can be seen planting a kiss on Mahira’s forehead as the latter smiled shyly. Within moments of posting, the photo has gone viral on social media and the fans of the two beauties cannot stop gushing over them.

L’Oréalistas @sonamakapoor & Mahira Khan shine on the red carpet sporting two of our favourite shades of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip – Bare Attraction & Rouge Envy. Buy now at Rs. 799 only – https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2018 #SummerEscape #LOrealParisIndia pic.twitter.com/etEqskOAuP — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018

Before heading to the Cannes, Mahira wished Sonam on her wedding to Anand Ahuja. She tweeted, “Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor.” Replying to the beautiful wish, Sonam wrote, “Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes!”

Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 9, 2018

Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018

Mahira attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman with Sonam. Earlier, during a press conference, Mahira expressed that her only concern about Cannes was not to trip on the longest red carpet.

Check out Mahira Khan’s look at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Here’s Sonam Kapoor’s look from her Day 1 at Cannes 2018

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by: AP) Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by: AP)

Sonam will be seen on the red carpet again on May 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd