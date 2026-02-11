Sonam Kapoor laughs with Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at godh bharai ceremony, explains its significance. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently marked a special milestone in her second pregnancy by celebrating a baby shower with a traditional Seemantonnayan ceremony, a Hindu ritual performed to bless the mother-to-be and her unborn child. Sonam shared a sneak peek from the event, and we saw in attendance her close family members and friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor and more.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on social media, Sonam spoke about the emotional and cultural significance of the ritual, expressing gratitude to her loved ones for surrounding her with warmth, blessings and support during this phase of her life.