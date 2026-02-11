Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonam Kapoor laughs with Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at godh bharai ceremony, explains its significance. Watch
Sonam Kapoor's Seemantonnayan ceremony brought together members of the Kapoor family and Sonam’s closest friends for an intimate celebration.
Actor Sonam Kapoor recently marked a special milestone in her second pregnancy by celebrating a baby shower with a traditional Seemantonnayan ceremony, a Hindu ritual performed to bless the mother-to-be and her unborn child. Sonam shared a sneak peek from the event, and we saw in attendance her close family members and friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor and more.
Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on social media, Sonam spoke about the emotional and cultural significance of the ritual, expressing gratitude to her loved ones for surrounding her with warmth, blessings and support during this phase of her life.
The intimate celebration took place at her Mumbai residence and was attended by close family members and friends. The ceremony brought together members of the Kapoor family and Sonam’s closest friends for an intimate celebration. For the occasion, Sonam embraced tradition, opting for a thoughtfully designed Indian ensemble. She also acknowledged the efforts of her mother, mother-in-law and sister, who played a key role in organising the ceremony.
Sonam’s post caption read, “Seemantonnayan the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma. Often called the “hair-parting ritual,” it honours the mother and the life she carries. Known as Godh Bharai, Shrimant, Dohale Jevan, Shaad, Seemantham, Valaikappu, Seemantha, Pulikkudi and Sadhabhakshan across different parts of India — the names may change, but the blessing remains the same: love, protection and celebration of new life. This ancient ritual felt even more meaningful because all my best friends in the world showed up for me. My whole family did too. I felt so held. And to my mum, my mother-in-law, and my sister — thank you for organising everything and making me feel so deeply loved, cherished and celebrated. I will never forget this. 🤍✨A lap full of blessings. A heart overflowing with gratitude.”
See Sonam Kapoor’s posts here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, the Hindi remake of the Korean thriller of the same name.
