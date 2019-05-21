Sonam Kapoor is a ‘Maharani’ at Cannes 2019

Sonam Kapoor is making every day at the French Riveria count. A regular at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the Veere di Wedding actor is making heads turn with her oomph and style like every year. While she is yet to walk the red carpet, she has shared her looks for the press meet and the Chopard dinner she attended on Monday evening.

Advertising

Sharing Sonam’s look for the press meet, sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Let’s do some glamorous press this is Cannes for God’s sake, she said pulling out her @eliesaabworld Wearing #happydiamonds by @chopard.” Sonam’s second look for the day made Rhea look at her sister as a ‘Maharani’. She captioned the photos, “Verified Our Modern Maharani today for the @chopard Night of the Kings in @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

Sonam is at Cannes 2019 for the tenth year in a row. She represents a cosmetics brand.

See all the latest photos of Sonam Kapoor from Cannes 2019

Talking about Sonam’s outfits, Rhea had earlier told IANS, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance.”

Advertising

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, other Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan have walked the red carpet of the annual gala event.

Cannes 2019 started on May 14 and will wrap up on May 25.