Friday, July 15, 2022

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor glows in yellow as she steps out ahead of her baby shower, see photo

Sonam Kapoor was seen out and about in Mumbai last evening. She is expecting her first baby soon with her husband Anand Ahuja.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 15, 2022 9:20:27 am
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor was glowing in the latest photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai for her grand baby shower, which is expected to take place soon. The mom-to-be looked stunning in yellow as she was spotted at a plush restaurant in the city. Sonam was seen in a bright yellow dress as she visited Bastian.

While the actor happily greeted the paparazzi with a smile at the venue, she also shared a couple of photos and videos on her Instagram story. Sonam shared details of her look and make-up in her update. Sonam Kapoor is in her final trimester. The actor has been staying active on social media and keeps on sharing updates with fans.

See the latest photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor:

sonam kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonam kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonam kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonam kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonam kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebmantra (@officialcelebmantra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

A baby shower will be hosted for Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja by the actor’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. This is the second baby shower for her and will reportedly be hosted at a grand scale and has an elaborate guest list.

Recently, a video of the invites for the baby shower being sent out was shared on the Instagram account of a paparazzo. The video was posted with the caption, “Invites for #sonamkapoor baby shower. 👶it is happening on July 17th at former Miss India #kavitasingh home at Bandstand. The wedding too had taken place at that auspicious venue.” Sonam’s wedding also took place at the same venue.

The couple earlier hosted a few friends for lunch in London. The mom-to-be then wore a pink halter neck maxi dress for her baby shower. British Pakistani singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan performed at the event.

Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and the couple is expecting their first child. Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced this pregnancy in March this year.

