Anand Ahuja defends himself against allegations of tax fraud after having not-so-phenomenal experience with shipping company

Sonam Kapoor’s businessman husband Anand Ahuja defended himself against allegations of tax fraud and doctoring invoices after he lashed out at a shipping company for poor customer service. Anand first tweeted about the matter last month, and replied to the company after he was accused of misreporting the price of sneakers to save tax money.

Sonam also took to Twitter to amplify Anand’s comments. She wrote, “Terrible customer service is shameful.” Anand, who is a known sneaker-head and the founder of the Veg Non Veg sneaker stores, had originally tweeted, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.”

The company wrote back, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes. The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.”

Anand replied, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. Anyway, I have now moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. They divide their time between London and New Delhi. She was last seen in an extended cameo in an extended cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, and will next be seen in Blind.