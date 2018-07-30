Anand Ahuja’s birthday celebration: From Sonam Kapoor’s special cake to Rhea Kapoor’s gift

Anand S Ahuja turns 35. Anand S Ahuja turns 35.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s husband Anand S Ahuja turned a year older today. However, it looks like the Kapoors celebrated Anand’s birthday last night.

Sonam shared a few photos of herself with Anand. “To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very very happy birthday! You make my world better and I’m so blessed you were born today. “We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing one another.” Luciano De Crescenzo #everydayphenomenal #30072018 #alwaysandforever @anandahuja,” read the post caption.

Not to miss, Sonam got a lovely cake made for Anand S Ahuja’s birthday which highlights his love for football. Well, not only Sonam but her sister Rhea Kapoor also knows Anand’s love for sneakers and thus she gifted him the ultimate shoe. “Happy almost birthday @anandahuja I didn’t know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn’t have! Love you, mean it! 💖 #brotherinlawgoals #flowergoals,” wrote Rhea as she shared the photo of the birthday boy posing with the gift.

Anil Kapoor also posted a photo from last night’s birthday celebration. Sonam’s daddy dearest also wrote a cute note for the birthday boy. It read, “You’ve chased your dreams & now you’re living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, @anandahuja ! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always!.”

See photos from Anand S Ahuja’s birthday celebration here:

Anand S Ahuja’s birthday cake. (Source: Anand S Ahuja/Instagram) Anand S Ahuja’s birthday cake. (Source: Anand S Ahuja/Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor gifted this shoe made of flowers to her brother-in-law Anand. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Rhea Kapoor gifted this shoe made of flowers to her brother-in-law Anand. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Anand Ahuja looked happy posing with the gift. (Source: Anand S Ahuja /Instagram)

Sonam shared this photo from another birthday celebration of Anand.(Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam shared this photo from another birthday celebration of Anand.(Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all smiles. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all smiles. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May this year. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May this year. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Anand recently launched a showroom of Bhane in Mumbai.

