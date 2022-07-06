When Sonam Kapoor said that just because one looks like they’re ‘from the pind’ doesn’t mean they’re a good actor: ‘It’s rubbish’

Koffee with Karan will soon return for a seventh season, but Sonam Kapoor won’t be back, at least as far as what we can tell from the trailer. Sonam has been involved in some of the show’s most memorable episodes, stirring the pot with her statements which created ripples in the industry at large.

In a 2014 appearance on the controversial chat show, Sonam called herself an ‘icon’ and said that it is ‘amazing’ to be treated like one while she’s still in her 20s. Karan Johar couldn’t help but chuckle at her audacity.

When he asked her if she’s bothered about being recognised more for her fashion than her performances, she said, “The biggest movie stars in this world were all fashion icons. Whether it’s an Audrey Hepburn, whether it’s a Marilyn Monroe, whether it’s a Katherine Hepburn, Meena Kumari, Sharmila Tagore, Rekha… They’ve always been fashion icons, they’ve always set trends… The masses like me as a regular, normal girl; those are the people who see my films, that’s why my films do the kind of business that they do. But the ‘classes’ who see me on Vogue or watch Koffee with Karan, they like me as a fashion icon. So, I think I’m catering to both sides.”

Sonam continued, “The thing about the industry is that if you’re not good-looking they think you’re a good actor… You need to look like you’re from the pind, you know what I mean? I do North Indian roles, but I’m from JVPD Scheme, but I can do a Bittu from Delhi-6, or a Zoya from Lucknow, and at the same time I can do an Ayesha, or I can do an I Hate Luv Stories… Just because you look ordinary and act loud doesn’t mean you’re a good actor. That’s rubbish. It’s also like, people feel bad, like ‘she looks like this, she might as well be a good actor’.”

She doubled down on her sentiments a moment later, after Karan said that he can empathise with what she was saying because he himself has never been taken seriously as a filmmaker because of the movies he makes. She continued, “These so-called art films, why do they have to take not nice-looking people? It doesn’t make sense, just because they don’t look good doesn’t mean they’re good actors.”

Sonam has been largely absent from films since she tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. She appeared for a brief cameo in 2020’s AK vs AK, and will next be seen in the thriller Blind. She’s currently expecting her first child with Anand.