Sonam Kapoor gives a tour of her gorgeous London home and office, dad Anil Kapoor wants to claim them as his own

Sonam Kapoor has shared a video as she welcomed fans into her vibrant and gorgeous home and office space in London’s Notting Hill. The actor, who returned to the UK with her husband Anand Ahuja, has been sharing posts and updates about their lives in London, the city they call home.

On Wednesday, Sonam gave a tour of her home and new studio that she shares with Anand and what stood out were beautiful details, colours and deco. She told an architectural magazine that “all my spaces to remind me of India and the colours of India.” Sonam said while a lot of pieces have been brought from India, she also ensures that her home and office feature “young and emerging South Asian artists”. The actor said her design mantra was that “it has to look fabulous and it has to be comfortable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

Sharing a bit about how they were on a lookout for a workspace for some time now and how they got the place of their dreams, Sonam wrote, “Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She added, “@nikhilmansata is a multi-hyphenated, multi-talented inspiring soul. He is also one of my closest friends. We’ve both grown up in India — being both proud and grateful for our complex and beautiful heritage. We spent the last year converting the mews into a peaceful yet inspiring sanctuary that reflects our love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship and art.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor);

Just as Sonam dropped these gorgeous pictures, her father, actor Anil Kapoor commented on the post and turned into a hearty father-daughter banter. He wrote, “Looks phenomenal.. will definitely show off and keep my meetings in London in this office .. claiming it’s mine.” Sonam replied, “@anilskapoor please come visit us soon,” followed by a crying face and hearty-eyed emoticon.

After tying the knot in 2018, Sonam and Anand have been living in London’s Notting Hill. Recently, Sonam had come down to Mumbai to attend her sister sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding ceremony.

On the work front Sonam was last seen sharing screenspace with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK and The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, where she plays a visually challenged cop.