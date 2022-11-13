scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of son Vayu’s simple but lovely nursery with rocking chair, wooden cot. See photos

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share photos of her son Vayu's nursery in Mumbai, and also thanked people who helped her set it up.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy in August 20. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja, on August 20. Recently, the Saawariya actor took to social media to give a glimpse of her son Vayu’s nursery. Thanking everyone who helped her set up the space, she called it a thing of ‘wonder and beauty’.

The nursery seems to have been designed keeping nature in mind. From a lot of wooden furniture to the usage of earthy colors, the space looks calm and peaceful. A huge cot takes up most of the place and has a beautiful charcoal painting in its backdrop. There’s also a storage space and a rocking chair, presumably for the parents to relax while their baby naps. There’s also a window to bring natural light into the room.

Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote a long note, calling it an ‘appreciation post’ for people who helped her and mother Sunita Kapoor to put together everything in their Mumbai home. “First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born (sic),” she wrote.

Sonam then added how her organiser helped her and even dealt with her OCD. She also thanked her mother for moving the ‘heaven and earth’ for everything. She penned, “My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternity wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around. Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD. Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama. Special thanks @rheakapoor @neeha7 @pallaviubhat @lakshmi_poojari02 @chandnimodha_ @paulinaplandowska @desertmannequin  you all PS : All the relevant tags for everything that I bought are on the picture . If I’ve forgotten anyone please DM me I’ll add to the post. This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom.”

Sonam Kapoor shared photos of son Vayu’s nursery. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram) (Photo: Sonam/Instagram) (Photo: Sonam/Instagram) (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced the arrival of their baby with an emotional post on August 20. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

