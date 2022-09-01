Sonam Kapoor flaunts her postpartum body days after welcoming baby: ‘Tummy’s not completely in yet but…’

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram stories on Thursday, days after welcoming a baby boy, and proudly showed her postpartum body. In the short video, the actor acknowledged that she is still wearing her maternity clothes, and said, “Tummy’s not completely in yet but looks great.”

Sonam posed for several photoshoots during her pregnancy. In one of her recent interviews, Sonam shared that she will be taking a break after welcoming her baby. “I’m giving myself a six-month break after my pregnancy to resume work, even though it seems like I haven’t worked in longer because I haven’t had a release in two years. I remember having this internal conflict about whether or not I should take time off but then I realised I have been working since I was 20, so it will be well-earned,’ she told Vogue India.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their baby boy on August 20 with an Instagram post. Her note read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Later, the Kapoor family welcomed Sonam, Anand and the newborn as they distributed sweets to photographers. Sonam and the baby were not photographed.

Her sister Rhea Kapoor shared a photo from the hospital, and covered the baby’s face with an emoji.

Sonam has not appeared in a film since 2020’s AK vs AK, which featured her in a special appearance. She has the thriller Blind in the pipeline. She plays a visually challenged cop in the film. The actor shot for the film in Scotland during the pandemic.