Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump with Rhea Kapoor in London. See photo

Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday, and it seems like to surprise the actor, sister and producer Rhea Kapoor paid her a visit in London. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor posed for a photo, shared by Rhea, where Sonam is glowing as she shows off her baby bump. Rhea wrote in the caption, “Rock up to the best meal of the trip like…(So far)” She also gave a glimpse of the food they ordered for lunch, which left her fans and friends hungry.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section guessing if Sonam will have a baby boy or a baby girl. “It’s a baby boy. Congratulations,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “You will have a baby girl.” Some also commented how Sonam is copying Rihanna, who made statement looks during her pregnancy.

Sonam turned 37 on June 9. On her birthday, she treated her fans to a set of gorgeous photos in which she turned muse for celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khoska. “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful. Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity,” she wrote.

Sonam shared the news of her pregnancy in March, this year. She shared polaroid clicks on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

Earlier, Sonam and Anand had shared many photos and videos from their babymoon to Italy.