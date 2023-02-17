scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta celebrate with Swara Bhasker as she announces her wedding with Fahad Ahmad. See photos

Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta attended Swara Bhasker's celebration as she announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad.

swara bhasker weddingSonam Kapoor attended Swara Bhakser's wedding function. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, PR)
Swara Bhasker, on Thursday, took her fans by surprise as she announced her union with Fahad Ahmad. Swara later shared that this was a registered marriage and the wedding will take place in March. Her function was attended by her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, who was clicked at the event.

A few videos from the event also surfaced online. In one of the videos, Fahad can be heard saying, “Shaadi abhi baaki hai, shaadi March mein hai (we’re yet to get married, wedding is in March)” and Swara quips, “Picture toh abhi baaki hai…”

 

Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta were also clicked at the event.

 

Swara’s spokesperson confirmed that the couple registered their marriage on Thursday in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding celebrations will commence in Delhi next month.

Swara shared a video on her social media on Thursday where she gave a timeline of her relationship with Fahwad. Along with he video, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿.”

Swara and Fahad met during one of the anti CAA protests in 2020.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:56 IST
