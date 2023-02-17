Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta celebrate with Swara Bhasker as she announces her wedding with Fahad Ahmad. See photos

Swara Bhasker, on Thursday, took her fans by surprise as she announced her union with Fahad Ahmad. Swara later shared that this was a registered marriage and the wedding will take place in March. Her function was attended by her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, who was clicked at the event.

A few videos from the event also surfaced online. In one of the videos, Fahad can be heard saying, “Shaadi abhi baaki hai, shaadi March mein hai (we’re yet to get married, wedding is in March)” and Swara quips, “Picture toh abhi baaki hai…”

Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta were also clicked at the event.

Swara’s spokesperson confirmed that the couple registered their marriage on Thursday in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding celebrations will commence in Delhi next month.

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Swara shared a video on her social media on Thursday where she gave a timeline of her relationship with Fahwad. Along with he video, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿.”

Swara and Fahad met during one of the anti CAA protests in 2020.