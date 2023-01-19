Sonam Kapoor confesses to being a helicopter mom: ‘I have no qualms about it’

After taking a maternity break, Sonam Kapoor is now back in business. While she is awaiting the release of her film Blind, the actor shared that she will be soon starting to shoot for her new projects. Married to Anand Ahuja, the Neerja actor welcomed her baby boy Vayu in August last year.

At a recent event, indianexpress.com caught up with Sonam, where she spoke about motherhood and how it gave her sleepless nights. The actor also revealed how she’s been staying away from her phone ever since she welcomed her child, which has brought a new-found peace in life. “Honestly, as you all must have noticed, I am no longer active on social media. While growing up we did not have phones to keep us busy and that helped us live better. I want my child to also grow up the same way,” she said at the sidelines of the launch of ZzzQuil Natura, which helps with occasional sleeplessness.

When asked what gives Sonam Kapoor sleepless nights as a professional, the actor said that she realised with time how life is not about one thing at a time but a series of things. “As a mother, I now know that some things are not as important as you thought them to be. Also, the media has been super kind to me. I know that if you respect them, they will also respect you. That’s the way to go about it.” However, she did add that personally, staying away from her family during Covid-19 did leave her troubled.

“It was hard at every level for me as I was stuck for a year in London. I remember I had come to Delhi right before the lockdown, and then we flew out thinking everything is fine now. I couldn’t come back. Honestly, even with a privileged lifestyle, staying away from your loved ones was way too tough,” she said. As for being a mother, Sonam confessed to being a helicopter mother, “I am definitely very involved, and I have no qualms about it.”

The Saawariya actor has always been open about her journey from being a plump teenager to working towards one of the fittest physiques in the industry. The actor shared that motherhood also changes one’s body drastically, and she is on a new journey now to accept the changes. “It’s still hard. I won’t be dishonest and say how I am in love with my body. However, I must say that it’s a process. It’s always a journey. Especially for us, when we see Instagram photoshoots, touch-ups, and everyone looking nice even when they get clicked outside a gym. You do start questioning what you are doing right or wrong. To be able to look into the camera confidently, I think it’s always a work in progress for us,” she shared.

While she is on a new journey of self-discovery, Sonam added that social media negativity and trolls no more affect her. She said that with time, one realises how these nameless, faceless trolls probably have no jobs. “One cannot be upset because of someone who you don’t even know.”

On a final note, the actor also discussed mental health, and how it’s important to seek professional help. “When we can go to a doctor for our physical ailments, why should we be ashamed to get our mental health checked?” she questioned, adding that it’s a serious issue and needs utmost importance. Sonam added anytime one feels low, one should talk to someone or do things that they love. “Get into a routine, exercise, dance, go out or sleep. As it’s said prevention is better than cure. Having a good lifestyle always helps,” she added.