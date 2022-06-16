scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Sonam Kapoor hosts ‘chicest’ baby shower with tasteful decor and personalised menus. See inside photos and videos

Soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a few friends for a baby shower. The inside photos and videos are too dreamy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 16, 2022 9:25:46 am
sonam kapoor baby shower Leo KalyanSoon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor was glowing at her baby shower. (Photo: Leo Kalyan/Instagtam)

Sonam Kapoor is in a celebration mode. The actor who is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja hosted a baby shower recently. The couple recently returned from their Italian babymoon, and were also seen celebrating Sonam’s birthday in Paris with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

The soon-to-be mom is enjoying her third trimester and has her sister Rhea by her side in London. Aesthetic décor, personalised touch and beautiful flowers, Sonam’s baby shower had it all.

Also read |Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump with Rhea Kapoor in London. See pic

The couple hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration was nothing less than a fairytale. The stunning mom-to-be donned a pink halter neck maxi dress for her baby shower. Sonam’s maternity glow was so evident.

British Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, and music producer Leo Kalyan was seen performing at the get-together. Sharing the inside video of her performance and a couple of photos with the gorgeous mom-to-be Sonam, the singer wrote, “a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower 😳 what is life?”

Rhea Kapoor took us inside the celebrations.

See all inside photos and videos from Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Kalyan (@leokalyan)

Sonam Kapoor had recently treated her fans with maternity photo shoot on her birthday, June 9. Sonam was dressed in designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s creations for the shoot.

Sonam and Anand had announced their pregnancy in March this year.

