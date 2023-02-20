Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of son Vayu with a video, calls him her ‘biggest blessing’

Sonam Kapoor on Monday celebrated six month birthday of her son Vayu. She shared a photo of her playing with the toddler, and another video of him lying on his stomach as he played with his toys. She also penned some sweet words calling him her ‘biggest blessing’.

“6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

In the photo, Sonam is dressed in a yellow night suit, sitting on the floor with Vayu on her lap. She holds a toy as her son tries to grab it. Apart from the candid moment, she also posted a video of her son dressed in a white kurta set trying to crawl on the ground, reaching for his toys. The actor made efforts to not show Vayu’s face to the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor’s post received love from her friends in the industry and also fans. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan replied with multiple heart emojis while new mom Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awwww God bless the cutie .” Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani also dropped love emojis while husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “pajama partyyyyyyy .”

At a recent event, indianexpress.com had caught up with Sonam Kapor, where she spoke about motherhood and how it gave her sleepless nights. The actor revealed how she’s been staying away from her phone ever since she welcomed her child, which has brought a new-found peace in life. “Honestly, as you all must have noticed, I am no longer active on social media. While growing up we did not have phones to keep us busy and that helped us live better. I want my child to also grow up the same way,” she said.

Talking about her role as a mother, Sonam confessed to being a helicopter mother, “I am definitely very involved, and I have no qualms about it.”