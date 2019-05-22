French Riviera suits me, says Sonam Kapoor as she walks the red carpet at Cannes 2019

Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet of the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday. The film stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles.

Just like her other looks from Cannes 2019, her red carpet photos were shared by sister Rhea Kapoor. The caption of one of the photos gave details about the Veere Di Wedding actor’s look. “@sonamkapoor tonight for the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tonight at the #cannesfilmfestival for @chopard In @ralphandrusso haute couture. Shoes by @jimmychoo,” wrote Rhea.

Sonam Kapoor also shared her photos on social media and wrote, “The French Riviera suits me..” along with one of the photos. She also posted the look she sported during the unveiling of Chopard’s Garden of The Kings.

The actor, who represents a cosmetics brand, completes a decade at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Talking about Sonam’s outfits, Rhea had earlier told IANS, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance.”

Cannes Film Festival began in the French Riviera on May 14 and concludes on May 25. The red carpet of the gala event witnessed several Indian beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Kangana Ranaut.