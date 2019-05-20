Sonam Kapoor’s first look from Cannes 2019 is here

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took time out for a brand photoshoot on her day two of Cannes 2019. The actor shared photos from the French Riviera on her social media accounts.

Her sister Rhea Kapoor too shared photos as the Bollywood diva got ready for the photoshoot of a perfume brand.

Sonam sported a red dress during the photoshoot for the brand.

Rhea shared a series of photos. With one of Sonam’s clicks, she wrote, “when she blushes in #Valentino Red.#cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019.”

See Sonam Kapoor’s first look from Cannes 2019:

Sonam Kapoor was also seen strolling around Cannes. She looked stylish as always. The photos were shared on the fan pages.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam touched down at the French Riviera on Sunday. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a video which confirmed her arrival.

We are eager to see more stunning photos of Sonam Kapoor from Cannes 2019.