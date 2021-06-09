Sonam Kapoor birthday: Dad Anil Kapoor says ‘miss you’, Anand Ahuja wishes his ‘forever wallpaper’

June 9, 2021 9:43:36 am
As Sonam Kapoor turns 34 today, her main men have showered her with wishes and blessings. Early Wednesday morning, her father, actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish her. Sonam is at present in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.
Anil shared rare throwback pictures from Sonam’s childhood and wrote a long heartfelt post: “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart… @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving.”
He added, “You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favorite things about you. I’m so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can’t wait to be with you again… Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”
Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja too wished her on her special day with a mushy post on Instagram. Sharing a monochrome picture of the two of them, he called Sonam his “forever wallpaper”. He wrote, “I know how much you love wallpapers – well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor ❤ #EverydayPhenomenal.”
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been ‘every day phenomenal’ for each other ever since they fell in love. After being in a steady relationship for more than two years, the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The two celebrated their third wedding anniversary recently.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor (2019) opposite Duquer Salmaan. She also appeared in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK along with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She has wrapped up Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind, which is backed by and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The actor plays a blind cop in search of a serial killer.
