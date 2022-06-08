scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new video with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor recently returned from her Italian babymoon with husband Anand Ahuja. The soon-to-be mom is looking forward to her birthday week now.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 8, 2022 10:16:34 am
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor will be turning 37 on June 9. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is enjoying a happy phase of her life. The soon-to-be mom shared a reel from her recent babymoon. The actor and husband Anand Ahuja spent the vacation in Italy. Sonam recently entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, and is looking forward to her birthday week now.

She shared the Instagram reel with the caption, “Back home.. birthday week starts!” Sonam will be turning 37 on June 9 and seems to be really excited for this special birthday as she will be soon giving birth to her first child.

Also read |Mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma the kind of mom she would be: ‘I think I am going to…’

In the reel, we can see Sonam’s baby bump and also the actor planting a kiss on her husband Anand Ahuja’s cheek. Sonam’s reel is getting lots of love and likes and the comment section is flooded as her friends and fans are calling her, “beauty !!!!’ ‘Beautiful mumma ❤️❤️❤️❤️’ and so on.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Earlier, doting husband Anand Ahuja shared two selfies with Sonam with the caption, “Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Anand Ahuja’s gesture of calling Sonam ‘bestest pregers person ever’ got a lot of love from fans and their close friends.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March. Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018. The actor had previously shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot.

Best of Express
