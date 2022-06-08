Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new video with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is enjoying a happy phase of her life. The soon-to-be mom shared a reel from her recent babymoon. The actor and husband Anand Ahuja spent the vacation in Italy. Sonam recently entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, and is looking forward to her birthday week now.

She shared the Instagram reel with the caption, “Back home.. birthday week starts!” Sonam will be turning 37 on June 9 and seems to be really excited for this special birthday as she will be soon giving birth to her first child.

In the reel, we can see Sonam’s baby bump and also the actor planting a kiss on her husband Anand Ahuja’s cheek. Sonam’s reel is getting lots of love and likes and the comment section is flooded as her friends and fans are calling her, “beauty !!!!’ ‘Beautiful mumma ❤️❤️❤️❤️’ and so on.

Earlier, doting husband Anand Ahuja shared two selfies with Sonam with the caption, “Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever ❤️.”

Anand Ahuja’s gesture of calling Sonam ‘bestest pregers person ever’ got a lot of love from fans and their close friends.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March. Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018. The actor had previously shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot.