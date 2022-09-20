Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announce son’s name: ‘In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. On Tuesday, the couple announced that their son’s name is Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sonam explained the reason why she chose the name for her son.

Sharing a photo of herself and Anand holding Vayu with pride, Sonam wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

She added, “Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.”

The actor concluded, “Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

A joyful Sonam Kapoor earlier today took to Instagram and shared a photo of her baby’s first month anniversary celebration with a Boss Baby themed cake. The cake was personalised with a message that read Boss Baby Kapoor Ahuja and also had several cut-outs with number one in blue.

The message on the cake read, “30 days of love. Happy 1 month.” Sonam captioned her post, “@cocoatease thank you for my baby’s one month birthday cake.”

Without revealing her baby’s face, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing videos and photos on Instagram since August. One video also showed a green blanket that had the words Baby K Ahuja embossed on it.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced the arrival of their baby with an emotional post on August 20. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

In an interview with Vogue India, Sonam had described having a child as a “selfish decision”. “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” she had said.