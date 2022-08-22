scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor gets emotional after seeing actor’s baby, says ‘Rhea masi is not okay’

An emotional Rhea Kapoor shared a heartwarming post after seeing her sister Sonam Kapoor's baby boy.

rhea kapoorRhea Kapoor was emotional after catching a glimpse of her nephew. (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. After Sonam shared the news, her sister Rhea Kapoor recently shared a bunch of adorable photos from the first time she went to see the child in hospital.

In the snaps, Rhea is flanked by her mother Sunita Kapoor and their friends as they crowd against the door to catch a glimpse of the tiny tot.

“Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal,” wrote the film producer as she shared the lovely pictures.

As soon as Rhea Kapoor dropped the pictures, several colleagues rushed to shower love on the images. Malaika Arora wrote, “Awww, masi tears of joy,” along with multiple heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Birla among others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Mira Kapoor mentioned “adorable” in a separate comment, as Bhumi Pednekar shared that the post is “toooo cute”. Not only celebrities, fans also wished Rhea on the momentous occasion and wrote several “awws” below her special picture post.

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’

Sonam Kapoor had shared a note upon becoming a mother which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

Rhea Kapoor had also shared a post on Saturday, announcing the happy news. It read, “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angle. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:35:59 pm
