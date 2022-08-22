Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor gets emotional after seeing actor’s baby, says ‘Rhea masi is not okay’

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. After Sonam shared the news, her sister Rhea Kapoor recently shared a bunch of adorable photos from the first time she went to see the child in hospital.
In the snaps, Rhea is flanked by her mother Sunita Kapoor and their friends as they crowd against the door to catch a glimpse of the tiny tot.
“Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal,” wrote the film producer as she shared the lovely pictures.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as Rhea Kapoor dropped the pictures, several colleagues rushed to shower love on the images. Malaika Arora wrote, “Awww, masi tears of joy,” along with multiple heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Birla among others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Mira Kapoor mentioned “adorable” in a separate comment, as Bhumi Pednekar shared that the post is “toooo cute”. Not only celebrities, fans also wished Rhea on the momentous occasion and wrote several “awws” below her special picture post.
Sonam Kapoor had shared a note upon becoming a mother which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Rhea Kapoor had also shared a post on Saturday, announcing the happy news. It read, “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angle. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan.”
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Latest News
‘Solidarity with Sanna’: Finnish women post videos of themselves dancing to show support for PM
KCET 2022: Technical glitches hit document verification process
Sonam Kapoor on being trolled for maternity photoshoot: ‘I have grown out of reacting to things’
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor gets emotional after seeing actor’s baby, says ‘Rhea masi is not okay’
Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble
Tripura: CM Saha launches 24×7 national highway patrol service
Dobaaraa box office day 3: Taapsee Pannu film earns Rs 2.98 cr, Anurag Kashyap says film was ‘financially viable’ even before release
Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD
BPSSC SI mark sheet 2022 released; how to check scores
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against Indian elite: Report
Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
Xiaomi to launch NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series on August 30: Details