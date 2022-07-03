Sonam Kapoor attends Adele’s concert with husband Anand Ahuja in London. Watch video

July 3, 2022 4:06:26 pm
Actor Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja attended the Grammy Award-winning singer Adele‘s concert in London on Saturday. The British singer performed to a jam-packed crowd at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival. Earlier, Hollywood star Tom Cruise had also attended Adele’s concert.
Sonam and Anand’s friend Imran Ahmed shared a video of the couple singing and enjoying along with the crowd. They were seen singing “Someone Like You”. While Anand was seen wearing a black t-shirt, Sonam too twinned with him in a black outfit and carried a silver handbag with her. She was seen standing with her hand around Anand’s neck.
Sharing a series of photos and videos from the concert, Imran wrote on Instagram, “The one of a kind @adele last night in London’s Hyde Park with my one of a kind W11 family ♥️♥️♥️.”
Earlier, several photos of Top Gun Maverick star Tom Cruise from Adele’s show at Hyde Park also surfaced on social media.
Tom Cruise no show da Adele, em Londres!
Tom Cruise at Adele concert, in London! #tomcruise #adele #lukeevans#cinema #cine #filmes#tomcruisebrasil#tomcruisemovie#tomcruiseedit#tomcruiselover #paparazzi #celebs #famosos #トムクルーズ #톰크루즈 #탑건매버릭 pic.twitter.com/egGlLLLNqB
— @tomcruisebrasil (@brasiltomcruise) July 1, 2022
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The couple recently hosted their baby shower in London. Singer Leo Kalyan performed at the extravagant event. They also celebrated their babymoon in Italy.
Sonam and Anand had announced their pregnancy in March this year.
