Sonam Kapoor asks Masaba Gupta ‘where are my baby bump clothes’, her designer friend has a hilarious reply

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor who has been acing her pregnancy photoshoots, wants her close friend and celebrity designer, Masaba Gupta to design her maternity clothes. She took to social media to ask Masaba about the same, and the latter gave a hilarious response to her friend.

Sonam, on Tuesday, shared the cover of the Vogue magazine featuring Masaba. “Masaba Gupta is the greatest designer and celeb ever. I love her. She is the best,” she wrote. In the following Instagram story, the Neerja actor posted a video of Masaba working out and captioned it, “Look at her body. What a workout.”

After showering praises at Masaba, Sonam asked her, “She’s also not made my baby bump clothes yet. I can’t wait for them anymore. So I am sucking up to her publicly. Masaba Gupta where are my clothes?” Masaba reposted Sonam’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Jesus take the wheel from our lady Sonam”.

Sonam and Masaba have been friends since childhood. When Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced their first pregnancy a few days back, Masaba said that the actor will make for a great mother.

She told Pinkvilla, “It’s always nice when you have known someone, since we were 10 or 11, I have known them, and it’s really nice that now she is becoming a mom herself. I am very happy for her. She will make a great mom because I think she has got all the qualities in her to make a great mom. I am very happy for her and Anand.”