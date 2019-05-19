Sonam Kapoor arrives in Cannes

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Sunday touched down at the French Riviera to attend the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a video which confirmed her arrival.

Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, “Bonjour de Cannes! ️@festivaldecannes @roksandailincic: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums.” Sonam is joined by sister, fashion adviser Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam’s pictures from the Nice airport have emerged on fan pages. The actor has shared videos and photos on her Insta story too.

Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet for a makeup brand. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is expected to hit the red carpet soon.

While Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi are still in Cannes.

We just cannot wait to see Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai on the Cannes red carpet.