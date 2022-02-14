Sonam Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Neha Kakkar celebrate Valentine’s Day with emotional posts: ‘Nothing more important…’

Bollywood is busy celebrating Valentine’s Day, including Neha Kakkar, Arpita Khan Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita took to Instagram and shared a romantic photo with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. She also penned an emotional post.

Arpita wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day my Love! May we always be a crazy, goofy, happy yet a feisty couple. It’s so much fun to disagree to agree , it’s so much fun to walk in the opposite directions but still walk on the same path. The imperfection in us makes us perfect. Love you forever.” The couple have two children together.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth, which also featured Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Sonam’s husband, Anand shared a photo with the two of them along with the couple’s hashtag, ‘#EveryDayPhenomenal’. He wrote, “Forever…” Sonam posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s (she replaced the word with hearts) Day. Nothing more important than (heart emoticon).” The couple married in 2018, after dating for over three years.

Filmmaker Remo D’ Souza shared a photo with his wife, Lizelle D’ Souza. He shared a caption with several hearts and heart emoticons.

Neha Kakkar posted a photo with a rose and cake and wrote, “He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh 🙌🏼 Happy Valentines Day Everyone.”

Recently, Neha Kakkar’s new song Mud Mud Ke, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone released. The track also featured vocals by her brother, Tony Kakkar.