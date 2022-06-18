Sonam Kapoor announces ‘baby is now well on its way’, shares more photos from baby shower

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja soon. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mom-to-be treated her fans with some unseen photos from her baby shower in London.

Sonam wrote, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

In a heartfelt note, Sonam thanked her friend Eiesha Bharti Pasricha for arranging the bash. Her friends shared some pictures from the baby shower earlier.

For her baby shower, Sonam wore a bubblegum pink Liv gown by Emilia Wickstead, which featured statement cape sleeves. Letting her hair down, she completed her look with chunky golden necklace and earrings.

Sonam and Anand announced that they are expecting a baby in March. The couple recently enjoyed their babymoon in Italy. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. In her pregnancy announcement note, Sonam had written, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

Sonam was last seen in 2019’s The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan and also did a cameo in 2020’s AK vs AK along with her father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. She is awaiting the release of her next film Blind, backed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, where she plays a visually challenged cop in search of a serial killer.