Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable childhood photo

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. The Veere Di Wedding star shared an image that features a young Sonam and sister Rhea, shyly posing with dad Anil Kapoor.

Bollywood’s dynamic father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam are all set to share screen space for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

She wrote alongside the photo, “I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie’s Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday”

Charlie’s Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/qtkoVmxQnf — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2018

The 33-year-old fashionista recently also posted a click of her father and Juhi Chawla from an old photo shoot. She captioned the pic, “Now that’s what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy. Can’t wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years ❤ @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi.”

Now that’s what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy ☺ Can’t wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years ❤ @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi https://t.co/DnTtGR5YsK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2018

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 12.

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the musical comedy Fanney Khan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, apart from Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal where he will be reuniting with Madhuri Dixit.

Sonam, on the other hand, is a part of Abhishek Sharma’s directorial, The Zoya Factor, which will have Dulquer Salmaan opposite her.

(With inputs from ANI)

