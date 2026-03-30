Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy, actor says ‘Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram.

A joint Instagram post by Sonam and Anand read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”