Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy, actor says ‘Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother’
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepruner Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram.
A joint Instagram post by Sonam and Anand read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”
Celebrities and fans took to the comments section of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s latest post to share congratulatory messages. While Kareena Kapoor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations Sona and Anand,” Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Big congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja ❤️” Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Anurag Kashyap, Sandeep Khosla and Vaani Kapoor, among others, posted heart emojis.
Sonam and Anand have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.
Also Read – Rs 2,000 crore Dhurandhar franchise, career-best performance — and yet Ranveer Singh isn’t the story
View this post on Instagram
Sonam Kapoor had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025. Sharing a series of photo of herself in a vintage hot pink blazer and matching skirt with her hand resting on her baby bump, Sonam wrote, “MOTHER 😘.” On her Instagram Story, the actor added, “Coming spring 2026👶.”
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind.
WATCH: Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE — India’s Most Credible Film Awards Are Back!