Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

Photo: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s internet woes is every long-distance couple’s story

Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor has posted a short video on her Instastory with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and it is more than just adorable. While Sonam Kapoor is having internet woes while skyping with Anand, all Anand is saying is "I can't see you!"

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published: September 14, 2017 11:07:38 am
sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, sonam anand pictures, sonam kapoor boyfriend, sonam kapoor dating Sonam Kapoor and alleged boyfriend look adorable together.
Related News

Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja are at it again but this time sadly, the two are not together. Neerja actor Sonam posted a short video on her Instastory where she is having internet woes while skyping with Anand.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The perils of slow internet @anandahuja.” In the video, she asks, “Anand, why do you look haggard?” To which Anand replies from the other side, “I can’t see you!” Just yesterday, Anand also took to Instagram to share a picture with Sonam on his feed. Anand is the owner of fashion label Bhane.

From New York to London, the duo has been jet setting across the world and sharing some more than adorable pictures from their vacations. Recently, they were also spotted attending a mutual friend’s wedding in London and surprisingly even other Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were spotted there. Even though these two refuse to accept anything in public, Sonam and Anand have been giving fans relationship goals since a long time.

sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, sonam anand pictures, sonam kapoor boyfriend, sonam kapoor dating

Recently, however Sonam has been posting some pictures which have led people to believe that the two are actually dating. Like, on Anand’s birthday, Sonam tagged him as the ‘best man ever.’ She posted his childhood picture and captioned it as, “My dear @anandahuja happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence, and wonder makes you the best man ever. ”

On the work front, Sonam has three big projects lined up in her kitty. Her next is PadMan, also starring Akshay Kumar and she is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s project, the Dutt biopic. Soon, she would start working on Veerey Di Wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement