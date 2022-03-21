Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first baby, shows off baby bump in new photos

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have announced their first pregnancy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared two photos where she cradled her baby bump as she rests her head in her husband’s lap. In one of the photos, Anand is caressing her bump.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Wishes poured in immediately from friends and family. Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play.” Her cousin Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kaapoor, actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez also showered love on the post.

While Khushi was in tears as she saw the post, Janhvi wrote, “Oh My God, what.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The actor set up her home in London but travelled between Mumbai and the UK as she balanced her professional life. Her next release is Blind, which was shot during the pandemic.