Saturday, August 20, 2022

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their baby boy on Saturday.

sonam kapoor babySonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby, a boy, on Saturday. News of the baby’s arrival was shared by Sonam on social media.

The note read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Anil Kapoor also shared a note on Instagram which read, “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan congratulated the family on social media.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy earlier this year. She shared on social media, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

The couple also hosted a close-knit baby shower in Mumbai in July. The function was intended to be a big celebration but the family scaled it down at the last minute. Before that, Sonam and Anand also enjoyed a baby shower in London. The Khoobsurat actor went to Italy for her babymoon with Anand and shared many photos and videos from her trip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in a special appearance in AK vs AK, alongside Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Her upcoming Blind has her playing a visually challenged police officer. The film was shot during the pandemic in Scotland.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:26:09 pm
