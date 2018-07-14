Have you seen these photos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a grand ceremony in May, flooding social media with photos and videos from the wedding. With almost every prominent name of the industry in attendance, Sonam’s wedding was truly a star-studded affair.
Days after his wife took social media by storm, sharing some unseen photos from the D-day, Anand Ahuja too has taken to his Instagram handle to share the next beautiful set of photos from their dreamy wedding.
The latest set of photos gives the much-awaited glimpse into the glamorous big day of the couple. From friends and family enjoying to bits to the adorable candid shots, Sonam-Anand’s wedding album is a must see.
Check out the unseen photos shared by Anand Ahuja:
While critics and fans have been heaping praise on Sonam for her performances in Veere Di Wedding and Sanju, the actor will also be seen sharing screen space for the first time with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film which also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles will be bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.
