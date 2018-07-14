Have you seen these photos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a grand ceremony in May, flooding social media with photos and videos from the wedding. With almost every prominent name of the industry in attendance, Sonam’s wedding was truly a star-studded affair.

Days after his wife took social media by storm, sharing some unseen photos from the D-day, Anand Ahuja too has taken to his Instagram handle to share the next beautiful set of photos from their dreamy wedding.

The latest set of photos gives the much-awaited glimpse into the glamorous big day of the couple. From friends and family enjoying to bits to the adorable candid shots, Sonam-Anand’s wedding album is a must see.

Check out the unseen photos shared by Anand Ahuja:

Anand Ahuja posed with his brother Anant Ahuja. Anand Ahuja posed with his brother Anant Ahuja.

Anand Ahuja slayed as the groom on his wedding. Anand Ahuja slayed as the groom on his wedding.

Anand Ahuja’s mother Priya Ahuja at her son’s wedding. Anand Ahuja’s mother Priya Ahuja at her son’s wedding.

Anand shared another click of his mother from D-day. Anand shared another click of his mother from D-day.

Sonam and Anand are all smiles while performing wedding rituals. Sonam and Anand are all smiles while performing wedding rituals.

Happy groom Anand Ahuja poses with his friends. Happy groom Anand Ahuja poses with his friends.

Another picture of Anand Ahuja with his friends. Another picture of Anand Ahuja with his friends.

Kapoors and Ahujas sharing a candid moment. Kapoors and Ahujas sharing a candid moment.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose with friends and family after their wedding. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose with friends and family after their wedding.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja during their sangeet ceremony. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja during their sangeet ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share a candid moment while performing wedding rituals. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share a candid moment while performing wedding rituals.

While critics and fans have been heaping praise on Sonam for her performances in Veere Di Wedding and Sanju, the actor will also be seen sharing screen space for the first time with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film which also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles will be bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

