Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to host grand baby shower, video of customised invites goes viral. Watch

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to host their second baby shower, this time in India. The couple threw a baby shower in London that was attended by her closest friends and only a few family members.

As per reports, the second baby shower will be conducted on a large scale and has an elaborate guest list. Recently, a video of the invites for the baby shower being sent out was shared on the Instagram account of a paparazzo. The video was posted with the caption, “Invites for #sonamkapoor baby shower. 👶it is happening on July 17th at former Miss India #kavitasingh home at Bandstand. The wedding too had taken place at that auspicious venue.” Sonam’s wedding also took place at the same venue.

In the video, it looks like many customised gifts are being put in a car for delivery. Upon watching the video, a few Instagram users were reminded of Sonam’s grand wedding in Mumbai that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. One of them commented, “If you remember her wedding was the only wedding where the entire Bollywood enjoyed every function, from mehendi, sangeet, shadi to reception. Videos of Salman, SRK, Anil Kapoor dancing like crazy are still available so Sonam’s baby shower will also be a grand affair..” A fan also expressed their wish of seeing would-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam’s baby shower, “Want to see ranbir Alia in sonam baby shower❤️.”

For her baby shower in London, Sonam and Anand hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration was nothing less than a fairytale. The mom-to-be wore a pink halter neck maxi dress for her baby shower. British Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, and music producer Leo Kalyan performed at the occasion.

Sonam’s baby shower was a vibrant affair (Source: Leo Kalyan, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam’s baby shower was a vibrant affair (Source: Leo Kalyan, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March this year. They shared a photo of themselves and captioned it, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”