Sonam Kapoor remembers ‘first year’ with Anand Ahuja, shares throwback photos: ‘Love you always and forever’

Actor Sonam Kapoor reminisced about her ‘first year’ with husband Anand Ahuja, and shared a series of photos on social media. The couple, who got married in a grand ceremony in 2018, had dated for a couple of years prior to that.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with the caption, “Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. Anand Ahuja, this was our first year together.” Anand shared several selfies with Sonam and wrote, “Selection of selfies with Sonam Kapoor since 20 sixteen! #Everydayphenomenal.” He also posted another set of photos with Sonam and wrote, “I know… I broke my nose again a few weeks ago while playing basketball. 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️ It’s not a pretty site but @sonamkapoor looks great and so I had to share!”

Sonam met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). As the story goes, her friends ‘conned’ her into visiting a bar where they were meeting some guys. She flatly said that she didn’t believe in marriage “and all this nonsense,” and that she didn’t want to date anybody. In an interview to Filmfare, she had said, “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy’.” She also added that Anand had no idea that she was the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor.

Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She is all set to star in the crime thriller Blind, with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.