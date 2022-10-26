Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s old photo with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak resurfaces. See here

After Rishi Sunak was announced as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK, musician Ayaan Ali Bangash took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with him that also features Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shekhar Kapur and sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, among others celebrities. In the photo, Sonam is wearing green, while Anand Ahuja wears a black suit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ayaan wrote, “Many many congratulations prime minister @rishisunakmp.” One fan commented, “This picture just keeps on surprising.” Another added, “Lovely pic, so much talent, so many old friends….”

Many Bollywood celebrities had welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the Prime Minister of the UK. Amitabh Bachchan had posted a photo of himself and had written, “Jai Bharat… now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.”

Raveena Tandon reacted, “Diwali seems to be special this year ! ‘India Vs Pak 2022’… Rishi Sunak… so be it good for everyone… may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true.” On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the PM on Instagram Stories and wrote, “’Rishi Raj Sunak’ getting cheap thrills with the name.”

Chiranjeevi had written, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are based in London, have much to celebrate as they welcomed their first child, Vayu, this year. Recently, she threw a grand Diwali bash, which was attended by several prominent celebrities and close family members.