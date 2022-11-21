Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal son Vayu’s face, take him for a long drive: ‘Around the world with my whole world…’

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a new Instagram reel, featuring husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. The video sees a montage of Anand driving with the baby in the backseat, while Sonam takes videos of their surroundings. Anil Kapoor is seen as well, wheeling the pram. In another part of the video, Sonam holds and cuddles Vayu. The clip was set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song, Sweet Nothings. This is also the first time that Sonam has revealed her son’s face.

She captioned her reel, “Sweet nothings,” and tagged Anand, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Anand commented on the video, “Around the world with my whole world.”

Anand and Sonam, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Vayu on August 20. In November, Sonam expressed her gratitude for Anand, thanking him for always placing her needs above anyone else’s. She shared a post that read, “These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you.”

Just a while ago, Sonam had shared a glimpse of Vayu’s nursery, which features a big cot and wooden furniture. Sharing the photos, Sonam had written a lengthy appreciation post for people who helped her and mother Sunita Kapoor assemble everything for their nursery.

However, while Sonam has shared tantalising glimpses of Vayu, she hasn’t a clearer photo yet, following in the route of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who prefer to keep their daughter’s face hidden from social media.