‘May your love keep growing’: Sunita Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja on third wedding anniversary

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their third marriage anniversary on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai and their wedding celebration was a gala event that was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. On the special occasion, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor wished them on social media with a series of photos and a heartfelt note.

“Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you ❤️❤️ May your love keep growing, increasing day by day. May your days ahead be filled with laughter, May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much 🤗🤗,” Sunita wrote on Instagram.

Sonam’s close friend and musician Lisa Mishra also wished her on her special day. Sharing a photo of Sonam and Anand, she wrote, “Happy anniversary favourite humans. Sending you tons and tons of love from across the pond.” Anand’s mother Priya Ahuja also posted a photo from the couple’s wedding and wished them a happy marriage anniversary.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8, 2018. She changed her name shortly after the wedding.

On this, the Neerja actor said, “I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father’s name. So it is a man’s name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that’s my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well.”